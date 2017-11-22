ST Aerospace has a 15-year Gulf Air contract to provide Boeing 787 component support.

Air New Zealand was designated by AAR as its Asia Pacific component MRO center of choice for third-party repairs in region.

Chile’s Sky Airline has signed an MOU for a 12-year rate per flight hour (RFPH) agreement with CFM International to support the LEAP-1A engines that will power the airline’s new fleet of 21 leased Airbus A320neos. The agreement is valued at about $600 million, including spare engines. The leased aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2018 and 2021. Under the terms of the RPFH maintenance agreement, CFM will provide engine maintenance on a dollar per engine flight hour basis.

CAE completed a previously announced acquisition of AirAsia’s 50% stake in their Asian Aviation Centre of Excellence joint venture for $100 million.

AFI KLM E&M expanded CFM56-7B support deal with Jeju Air to include 10 more shop visits.

Satair Group extended its global spare parts distribution deal with CTT Systems.

