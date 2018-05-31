Monarch Aircraft Engineering (MAEL) and Thomas Cook Aircraft Engineering announced a landmark agreement where MAEL will handle elements of Thomas Cook Airlines’ line maintenance across the UK.

Aerostar confirmed plan to build new 4-bay maintenance hangar at Iasi International Airport in northeast Romania to open in mid-2019 to increase narrowbody aircraft overhauls by 40%.

Lufthansa Technik secured an order from an unidentified completion center for its new TIOS+ (Three-In-One-Solution) radome for installation on a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

ST Aerospace is being renamed ST Engineering Aerospace as part of rebranding.

Magnetic MRO gained Inspection Authorization rights to become a mobile FAA repair station.

AFI KLM E&M has a Spring Airlines contract to provide Airbus A320 component support.

Spairliners extended its component support deal with Kenya Airways for 15 E-Jets.

Sabena Technics extended its component support contract with Pelita Air Service for four ATRs.