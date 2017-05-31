Vietnam’s VietJet Air concluded a 12-year Rate Per Flight Hour (RPFH) maintenance agreement with CFM International to support the LEAP-1B engines that will power the airline’s new fleet of 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft scheduled for delivery between 2019 and 2023. The agreement is valued at $3 billion at list prices and includes a total of 215 engines.

Honeywell signed a $100 million agreement with VietJet Air for nearly 100 auxiliary power units (APUs) for the Vietnam airline’s new fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. The contract runs through 2022 and includes maintenance servicing for 12 years.

Stelia Aerospace delivered first fully equipped BelugaXL nose section to Airbus.

Aerostar plans to add a four-bay narrowbody maintenance hangar at Iasi, Romania for mid-2019.

FL Technics (Avia Solutions Group) was named an approved spare parts supplier for Asiana, AirAsia X, Nok Air, Bangkok Airways, T'Way Airlines and GMF AeroAsia.

Magnetic MRO signed a multiyear agreement with Boeing to provide GoldCare maintenance 737 MAX and 787 services.

Commsoft’s MRO IT system, OASES, was selected by Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas to support its three Airbus A340-300 aircraft, to be followed by a fourth later in 2017.