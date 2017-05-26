Fokker Techniek was established by GKN Aerospace to assume 737, A320 and Fokker aircraft completions, conversions and complex maintenance activities of Fokker Services.

SR Technics expanded its CFM56 component repair agreement with AerFin to include -5Bs and -7Bs in addition to -5Cs out of its facilities in Zurich, Switzerland and Cork, Ireland.

HAECO was selected by Panasonic as an authorized IFEC repair center in China.

Ameco delivered a converted Boeing 757 aircraft to China Postal Airlines. This is the sixth Boeing 757 aircraft delivered by Ameco Chengdu Branch since 2014 while another three 757s are in the progress in its facility.

AJW signed a component support deal with JC (Cambodia) International Airlines for 20 new Airbus A320s.

Czech Airlines Technics has 9-year Air France Group contract to provide 737NG landing gear/component maintenance, plus lease of spare LG shipsets, for Transavia and Transavia France.