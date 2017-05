MTU Maintenance has a contract with Bulgarian charter carrier BH Air to provide V2500-A5 maintenance support.

FL Technics Indonesia launched maintenance operations at Jakarta with first Boeing 737-800 for Indonesia’s Batik Air.

Certified Aviation Services was selected by APOC Aviation Europe to provide parts storage, component repairs, aircraft evaluations, maintenance and logistics support under new partnership.

Precision Aircraft Solutions completed its sixth Boeing 757-200 passenger-to-freighter conversion for CargoJet, a scheduled cargo airline based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.