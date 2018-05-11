GE Aviation acquired a stake in Avionica as part of agreement to form joint venture to provide wireless data collection and processing for connected aircraft.

Safran has an AirAsia X contract to maintain Airbus A330 landing gear at Singapore through 2025.

Magnetic MRO has an Austrian Airlines agreement to provide Airbus A320 family heavy maintenance in 2019/2020 winter season; deal secures three quarters of all of its available slots at Tallinn, Estonia.

AJW Group extended a Boeing 737/767 PBH contract with Air Incheon.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will bring its Boeing 737-500 out of retirement in July as a dedicated maintenance training jet to help assure its maintenance technicians have the best tools for training and to ensure the highest level of quality maintenance. ANA is the first Japanese airline to incorporate a non-operating fully functional jet into its training program.