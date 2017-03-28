Etihad Airways Engineering has become the first organization in the Middle East to be granted a Part21G Production Organization Approval by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). With the new approval, Etihad Airways Engineering is now entitled to manufacture interior parts such as seat covers, carpets, curtains, decals and markings alongside composite and other cabin structures and release them with an EASA airworthiness certificate. This will allow installation of these parts onto aircraft registered in Europe or in any country recognizing EASA certificates, such as the UAE and many countries in the Gulf.

GE Aviation has acquired Critical Technologies (dba Airvault, which has data center operations in Dallas, Texas and Oklahoma City.

AFI KLM E&M was selected by Cebu Pacific Air to provide Airbus A320 component support.

Praxair Surface Technologies has a 10-year Rolls-Royce contract to apply its Tribomet abrasive coatings to rotating components for Trent engines starting in mid-2017.

Safran Nacelles delivered its 100th nacelle for the Airbus A320neo.