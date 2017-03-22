Lufthansa Systems announced that Istanbul-based Turkish private airline Onur Air has opted for its Lido/Flight 4D solution. The two companies recently signed a five-year contract for the solution.

China’s Aircraft Fleet Recycling (a CALC member company) acquired Universal Asset Management to strengthen its mid- to late-life aircraft management business.

AAR has a five-year IndiGo contract to overhaul up to 49 shipsets of Airbus A320 landing gear.

Thales was selected by AirAsia to provide avionics package/repair services for 304 Airbus A320neos.

Thyssenkrupp Aerospace was selected by Sonaca to assume management of its warehousing and supply chain functions at Montreal for aluminum products.

Airbus has selected Honeywell’s 131-9A auxiliary power unit (APU) as standard equipment on all A320s.

Ameco finished cabin layout modifications on 10 Airbus A330-200s of Air China.