Safran acquired a stake in Safety Line, France for big data analysis.

Commsoft’s MRO IT system, OASES, was selected by Lithuanian-based operator, Grand Cru Airlines.

AJW Technique has been granted certification under the Controlled Goods Programs (CGP) of the Canadian Federal Government. The program permits AJW Technique to possess or transfer controlled goods in accordance with the Defense Production Act and the Controlled Goods Regulations and perform MRO on Inertial Reference Units for commercial aircraft.

West Star Aviation opened 20,000 sq. ft. landing gear repair facility in Grand Junction, Colorado.

SR Technics secured new multi-year engine component repair deal with VAS Aero Services.

AAR has a long-term Airbus A320 component support agreement with VivaColombia and Viva Air Peru.