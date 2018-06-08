Boeing and Safran agreed to form a joint venture to design, build and service APUs.

PSA Airlines plans in 4Q18 to open a new Bombardier CRJ maintenance base at Pensacola, Florida.

Skytech-AIC was appointed by Kuwait Airways to market for sale the airline’s single, low-time, GE-powered Boeing 747-400 Combi and its fleet of four Airbus A340-300 aircraft., which were delivered new to Kuwait Airways in 1994-95. A number of spare engines and other parts are available for sale with the aircraft.

Thai Airways and Rolls-Royce signed cooperation agreement over Trent maintenance.

Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT), a daughter company of the Czech Aeroholding Group providing aircraft repair and maintenance services, won five new line maintenance customers—American Airlines, Cyprus Airways, Air Cairo and Go2Sky, all of which operate flights from Václav Havel Airport Prague. CSAT mechanics will also provide line maintenance services for the Russian’s Pobeda aircraft servicing the airline’s route to Moscow from Airport Karlovy Vary.

ST Engineering’s Aerospace sector opened a new airframe MRO facility in Pensacola, Florida. Located at the Pensacola International Airport, the new 173,500 sq. ft. hangar cost $46 million. The facility has an annual capacity of 600,000 labor hours, and can accommodate at any one time two aircraft of the largest version of the Boeing 777 widebody series, or six Airbus A321 narrowbody aircraft.

