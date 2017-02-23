ST Aerospace reported a S$234.4 million net profit for 2016 (vs S$226.7m in 2015) on 19% higher revenues.

PEMCO and YTO Cargo Airlines signed a contract to convert three Boeing 737-300s to freighters in 2017.

Cabot Aviation changed its name to Air Partner. Cabot Aviation will become part of Air Partner’s newly formed aircraft remarketing division.

STS Repair and Modification was formed by STS Aviation Group and Cannon Aviation to provide aircraft structural repair and modification services.

Lufthansa Technik and MTU Aero Engines finalized a previously announced deal to set up a joint venture for PW1000G (GTF) maintenance, repair and overhaul starting 2020, at a yet-to-be announced location.

Rolls-Royce has a Hawaiian Airlines contract to provide Trent 700s/TotalCare for an additional Airbus A330.

FL Technics has been certified by EASA for Airbus A330 base and line maintenance. The expanded EASA Part 135 certificate approval allows FL Technics to conduct a wider range of maintenance works on Airbus A330, powered with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines.