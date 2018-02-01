Lufthansa Technik has an EVA Air contract to provide Boeing 777F component support.

Safran secured Airbus A330 thrust reverser service contracts from EgyptAir and Kuwait Airways.

Airinmar was selected by Kenya Airways to assist in enhancing its supply chain management and performance, and maximizing new aircraft warranty entitlement recovery.

L3 Link is adding 40,000 sq. ft. to its multipurpose training center in Arlington, Virginia.

FL Technics has a 3-year contract with Bulgaria Air for extended MRO services; and a 3-year Bulgaria Air contract to provide base maintenance services for 10 aircraft.

Honeywell Aerospace earned $3.29 billion on $14.78 billion sales in 2017 vs $2.99 billion on $14.75 billion in 2016.

Rockwell Collins had $280 million net income for first quarter ended Dec. 31 (vs $145 million a year ago) on 69% higher sales, or 9% organic growth excluding B/E Aerospace.

Aerovision International was selected by SkyWest to remarket its EMB 120 components inventory.

Triumph Mechanical Solutions was selected by Boeing to supply 787 and 737 MAX components out of Windsor, Connecticut; specifics on the types of components were not disclosed.

FACC was selected by Pratt & Whitney Canada to manufacture fan cases for PW800.

AAR Aircraft Component Repair-Amsterdam has an 8-year UTair contract to provide component repair and exchange for its 737 and ATR fleets, plus reliability engineering support.

StandardAero has a 4-year S7 Airlines contract to provide APS2300 APU maintenance for its 17 Embraer E170s.

Magnetic MRO opened a dedicated training facility in Tallinn.