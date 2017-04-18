Precision Aircraft Conversions redelivered a second converted ex-VIM Airlines Boeing 757-200PCF to Asia Pacific Airlines; modifications were performed by HAECO Americas.

PEMCO World Air Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, secured a three-year maintenance agreement with US-based low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines, covering Frontier’s expanding fleet of more than 60 Airbus A320-family aircraft.

ST Aerospace booked S$1.1 billion ($79 million) in maintenance contracts in 1Q17 compared to S$443 million in 1Q16; it redelivered 836 aircraft after airframe maintenance/mods (vs 524 in 1Q16) and serviced 38 engines (vs 30 in 1Q16).

Liebherr-Aerospace said Airbus flew its first-ever 3D-printed primary flight control hydraulic component (spoiler actuator valve block made from titanium powder) on an A380.