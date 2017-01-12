Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft (SCA) has completed repairs on all 11 Sukhoi Superjet 100s (SSJ100s) that were grounded by Mexican airline Interjet, the only SSJ100 operator in the Americas.

The carrier grounded 11 out of 22 SSJ100s at the end of December 2016 after SCA identified a minor fault in the tail stabilizer of one aircraft during inspections. At the end of last year, SCA experts were sent to Mexico to perform all required maintenance.

The first six aircraft were returned into service by Jan. 9. The troubleshooting procedure was agreed with Russian aviation authorities and carried out under the control of Mexican aviation authorities.

“Owing to concerted joint efforts with Interjet’s specialists, within just two weeks all 11 aircraft have been restored and returned to operation,” SCA president Kamil Gaynutdinov said.

“Thanks to the joint work done with the manufacturer, the process was carried out in a shorter time than initially considered, which will allow Interjet to operate with its entire fleet of 70 aircraft on more than 300 daily flights,” Interjet CEO José Luis Garza said.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com