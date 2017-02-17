Icelandair is to undertake a modification program on its Boeing 757-200 fleet, through fitting them with Aviation Partners Boeing’s Scimitar Blended Winglets (SBW).

With 25 757-200s (plus a single 757-300) in its fleet, the Icelandic flag carrier is the largest user of the Boeing narrowbody outside North America.

The SBW uses existing Blended Winglet technology but adds new, aerodynamic “Scimitar” tips and a small outboard aerodynamic trailing edge wedge, which further cuts drag and increases the aircraft’s efficiency. The aircraft already carry the earlier-generation Blended Winglet.

Work to fit the new aerodynamic devices has already started, with the fourth aircraft undergoing the modification and Icelandair expects to have 17 retrofitted by the start of the northern hemisphere summer season.

Icelandair fleet managing director Andri Grétarsson said, “By adding the SBW to our 757-200 Blended Winglet fleet, we will further cut fuel consumption by over 1% on many flights, and therefore reduce emissions. This kind of technology helps us with our ongoing drive for carbon neutral growth by 2020.”

Like Nordic nations generally, environmental factors weigh heavily in Iceland. Icelandair has been rigorous in examining its flight operations to find economies, from reducing the amount of paper carried and extra water stored in the aircraft’s tank, to implementing environmentally friendly aircraft design updates.

