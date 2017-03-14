Consultancy firm Accenture has completed its acquisition of the aviation consultancy and advisory units of New York-based aviation specialist Seabury Group.

The deal, which was first announced Jan. 19, was completed March 10. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

Seabury’s corporate advisory practice focused on restructuring distressed aviation companies, while its consulting practice worked on fleet, network, commercial, maintenance, airports, cargo and human capital improvements.

Accenture said the acquisition was designed to deepen its existing aviation capability. “The combination of Seabury’s highly regarded industry expertise, coupled with Accenture’s consulting capabilities and deep digital experience, will enable us to drive large-scale transformation for clients across the aviation industry,” Accenture aviation practice managing director Jonathan Keane said.

Accenture employs more than 394,000 people in over 120 countries. Following the acquisition, Seabury Consulting has become part of Accenture, with the transfer of approximately 120 staff to the Accenture aviation practice.

