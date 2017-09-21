Illinois-based aviation services specialist AAR has signed contracts to provide airframe maintenance on Air Canada’s fleet of narrowbody Airbus A319, A320 and A321 aircraft and Embraer E190s.

The Airbus fleet MRO contract will cover 10 years, while the new MRO contract for the Embraer fleet is for five years.

All work will be performed at AAR’s Trois-Rivières facility in Québec, one of two MRO facilities AAR is acquiring from Canadian MRO and aircraft painting specialist Premier Aviation (the other facility is at Windsor International Airport in Ontario).

The total value of AAR’s new MRO agreements with Air Canada is estimated at C$500 million ($407 million) over the term of the contract and will involve work on 125 narrowbody aircraft, requiring approximately 350 aircraft mechanics, Air Canada said.

The Trois-Rivières MRO facility opened in 2002 and was expanded to 150,000 sq. ft. in 2011. Maintenance work can be performed on up to seven narrowbody aircraft at a time, AAR said.

AAR also has airframe maintenance facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana; Miami, Florida; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Duluth, Minnesota; and Rockford, Illinois, as well as component repair facilities in New York and Amsterdam, and landing gear services in Miami.

Air Canada will be introducing new narrowbody aircraft into its fleet in coming years, as the airline has ordered 61 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, with the first to arrive later this year, and 45 Bombardier CS300s, scheduled for delivery beginning in 2019. Air Canada has been moving its older 767s and A320-family narrowbodies to its low-cost subsidiary rouge. Air Canada rouge’s fleet consists of 25 Airbus narrowbodies and 24 767s.

