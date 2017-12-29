Central European LCC Wizz Air has given more details of its share of the 430-strong order for A320neo-family aircraft that was firmed on Dec. 28 by parent company Indigo Partners.

Budapest-based Wizz will receive 72 A320neos and 74 A321neos between 2021-26. The aircraft will be used to renew its existing A320-family fleet and provide capacity for further growth.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company must select the engines to be installed on the new aircraft by June 30, 2019.

The size of the order means that it requires Wizz Air shareholder approval. Wizz said a general meeting will be called at a date yet to be determined.

At current list prices, the aircraft are valued in excess of $17.2 billion, although Wizz said that Airbus granted it “significant discounts.” The airline will retain flexibility in determining the most favorable method of financing the aircraft.

Prior to this most recent tranche of aircraft, the fast-expanding company already had an outstanding commitment for 135 aircraft from Airbus, comprising eight A320ceo, 17 A321ceo and 110 A321neo models. The ceo aircraft are due to be delivered by 2019 and all the A321neo under this earlier order by the end of 2024.

Wizz Air has negotiated what it describes as “a significant amount of flexibility with Airbus” to ensure the aircraft delivery stream matches its operational needs, including the ability to convert a certain number of A321neos to the same number of A320neo, or vice versa.

“This further order of latest-technology aircraft will help us to continue to drive our operating costs even lower as we aim to become the absolute cost leader in Europe,” Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com