Russia’s United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) reported a 2016 net loss of RUB4.5 billion ($74 million), narrowed from a net loss of RUB109 billion in 2015.

Full-year revenue rose 20.5% year-over-year to RUB416.9 billion, as a result of a 60% growth in after-sale support service and aircraft modernization to RUB93 billion, UAC said.

Revenue from new aircraft delivery increased 6% to RUB219 billion.

Looking forward, UAC expects revenue to increase because of aircraft export growth and cost-cutting measures, according to a company statement.

UAC, which was established in 2006, includes up to 30 aircraft design and manufacturing companies. UAC member Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Corp. manufactures the SSJ100, while Irkut builds the MC-21.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com