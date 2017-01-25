UK-based engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has launched a new service for engines on board aircraft owned by the leasing community. It has developed the new system, known as LessorCare, in conjunction with one of its major lessor clients, AerCap.

Under LessorCare, leasing companies will sign a single agreement covering all models in the Rolls-Royce Trent range of powerplants.

The agreement will cover a range of services, including giving lessors access to maintenance and availability services that aim to allow aircraft to move swiftly between leases, such as return condition management and remarketing support.

It will also include asset management services to allow lessors to maximize engine values through their lifecycles. The system will give leasing companies access to Rolls-Royce’s network of technical support, publications and training.

Rolls-Royce intends to expand the range of services available through LessorCare beyond this initial portfolio.

“Today’s launch of LessorCare is the next step in our journey, recognizing how important lessors are as our customers,” Rolls-Royce director-customers and services Dominic Horwood said.

“We have been working closely with Rolls-Royce to expand the range of services solutions to offer more choice for owners and operators across the life-cycle,” AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly added.

LessorCare will be rolled out to the wider lessor community later in 2017.

