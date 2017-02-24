Bombardier’s CSeries is an iconoclast, defining a new class of passenger jets that defies traditional classification as either regional or transcontinental airliners because of its size, range and operating costs. The CSeries is a clear departure from Bombardier’s CRJ family of regional jets and from the 100-115-seat, 1,500-2,400nm-range BRJ-X that the Montreal-based company abandoned in 2000 when confronted with competition from Embraer’s E-jets, the Boeing 717 and Airbus ...