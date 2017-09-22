Members of the US Congress from Connecticut have cautioned senior Trump administration officials that any action against Canada or Bombardier regarding alleged CSeries subsidies could have negative consequences on US aerospace workers, particularly at Pratt & Whitney. A preliminary ruling on Boeing’s allegations of anticompetitive dumping of the CSeries in the US market could come from the US Commerce Department as soon as next week. Boeing alleges that Bombardier used financial ...
