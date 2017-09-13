Russia’s Irkut Corp. has started the second stage of in-plant development tests for the MC-21-300, the manufacturer said Sept. 13. “The flight lasted about two hours,” Irkut said. “The modified airplane systems worked without complaint during the flight. In the course of preparations for the second stage of MC-21-300 tests, strain gauges have been mounted on the aircraft, allowing for the accurate measuring of loads on the structure. Also, as a result of the first ...