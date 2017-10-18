Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said he believes the Airbus-Bombardier CSeries deal will “help minimize some of the political concerns” over Delta’s CSeries order, and reiterated that Delta will not pay any tariffs on the 75 CS100s it has on firm order. Speaking to reporters at Delta’s Atlanta headquarters, Bastian said he had “been aware of the discussions over the last few weeks” between Bombardier and Airbus that led to Airbus agreeing to take a ...