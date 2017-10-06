The US government’s duty on imported Bombardier CSeries airliners would increase to almost 300% after a second ruling issued by the US Commerce Department Friday. In its second ruling on Boeing’s dispute against Bombardier over the sale of CSeries aircraft to Delta Air Lines, Commerce proposes imposing a price-dumping duty of almost 80% on each aircraft imported. This would be on top of the proposed almost 220% countervailing duty on CSeries imports that Commerce announced in ...
