C919
The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) has flown its C919 aircraft for the third time—five weeks after its second flight, and 26 weeks after the first flight. While flight testing proceeds at a seemingly unhurried pace, the second prototype is almost ready for taxi tests. Its engines were started for the first time Nov. 2. The first prototype’s third flight occurred one day later, the state-owned manufacturer said. During the 3.8 hr. flight, the crew checked controls, ...
