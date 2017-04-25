China’s Commercial Aircraft Corp. (COMAC) has completed high-speed taxi testing for the C919, and received a special flight permit from the Civil Aviation Administration of China to conduct the inaugural flight.

The first flight is expected to take place in May on Shanghai Pudong International Airport’s fourth runway. The aircraft is powered by CFM Leap 1C engines.

The much-delayed 158-seat C919 was originally scheduled to operate its maiden flight in 2014 followed by first delivery to Chengdu Airlines. However, the aircraft was not rolled out until October 2015 following program delays. COMAC said at the time it had been aiming for first flight in 2016.

The C919 started production in 2008 with a mixed cabin configuration of 158 seats and all-economy class of 168 seats.

The C919 has secured 570 orders from 23 Chinese and foreign customers.

Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines is the launch customer.

By 2035, COMAC aims to take a third of the Chinese narrowbody market and a fifth of the global market. The manufacturer has committed to producing between 20 and 50 C919s annually and to increasing annual production capability to 150 C919s and 50 ARJ21 regional aircraft by 2020.