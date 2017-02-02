CFM International named Gaël Méheust president and CEO, from Feb. 1.

The Ohio-based commercial engine manufacturer is co-owned by GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.

Méheust, previously Safran Aircraft Engines EVP-sales and marketing, replaces Jean-Paul Ebanga, who held the position since February 2011. Ebanga has moved to an unspecified position within Safran, according to a CFM statement.

Méheust is to be CFM’s global representative to customers, government agencies, industry associations, and the media, in addition to being responsible for worldwide brand awareness and reputation, the company said.

“He will provide corporate leadership for the integrated management of the joint company, as well as serve as a key interface between the top management levels at GE and Safran,” CFM said.

Méheust entered the aircraft engine business in 1984 with turbine manufacturer Hispano-Suiza, rising to sales and marketing director for nacelles and thrust reversers in 1986. In the three decades since, Méheust has served in a number of sales leadership roles at Safran Aircraft Engines precursor Snecma and its subsidiary units. Appointed EVP of sales and marketing at Safran Aircraft Engines in 2010, Méheust played an integral role in the launch of the LEAP engine program, CFM said.

According to the manufacturer, the LEAP engine has garnered nearly 11,600 orders to date.

