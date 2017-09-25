Bombardier is pressing to deliver 30 CSeries aircraft this year, but acknowledged it will be difficult to meet the low end of its previously announced target of 30-35 CSeries deliveries in 2017. Because of delivery delays attributed to production ramp-up challenges at Pratt & Whitney, which produces the PW1500G geared turbofan (GTF) engine that powers the CSeries, Bombardier delivered just seven CSeries aircraft in 2016. According to Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and ...
