Bombardier plans to double CSeries deliveries in 2018 compared to 2017, targeting 40 deliveries for next year. The Canadian manufacturer missed its CSeries delivery targets in 2016 and 2017. It delivered seven in 2016—the year the narrowbody airliner entered service—instead of 15 as planned. This year it planned to deliver 30-35 CSeries aircraft, but in November lowered the target to 20-22 deliveries and it is not clear it will meet even that goal by Dec. 31. Pratt & ...
