Bombardier has years to go on its turnaround plan, but the Canadian manufacturer is far enough along to begin thinking of its next new aircraft, president and CEO Alain Bellemare said at the US Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Aviation Summit March 2. Bellemare said the company still did not know whether the next platform would be a commercial air transport or business jet, but the “good news” is consideration of some aerospace platform is underway, he told the conference in ...