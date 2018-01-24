Bombardier has made a last-ditch attempt to reopen the US investigation into pricing of the CSeries, but may have been misled by reporting on the increased range Embraer is now quoting for the E190-E2. The Canadian manufacturer on Jan. 23 filed a request with the International Trade Commission (ITC) to reopen the record, citing a press report that the E190-E2’s range is now 2,900 nm—the minimum set as the scope for the ITC’s investigation of the 100- 150-seat large ...