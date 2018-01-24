Bombardier has made a last-ditch attempt to reopen the US investigation into pricing of the CSeries, but may have been misled by reporting on the increased range Embraer is now quoting for the E190-E2. The Canadian manufacturer on Jan. 23 filed a request with the International Trade Commission (ITC) to reopen the record, citing a press report that the E190-E2’s range is now 2,900 nm—the minimum set as the scope for the ITC’s investigation of the 100- 150-seat large ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Bombardier, Embraer debate E190-E2 range in trade dispute" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.