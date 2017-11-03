Rendering of CS100 in Delta Air Lines livery
The Bombardier CSeries is “already largely a US product” and contains more US-produced content than the Boeing 787, Bombardier president and CEO Alain Bellemare said. Bellemare told analysts and reporters that Canada’s Bombardier will continue to “vigorously defend ourselves” against Boeing’s complaint that the CSeries is unfairly subsidized, which led the US Commerce Department to propose 300% duties on CSeries aircraft imported to the US. He reiterated ...
