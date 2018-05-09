Boeing 787s in American Airlines livery
Boeing’s April orderbook was dominated by American Airlines’ April 6 order for 47 787s, which helped to lift the US manufacturer’s gross commercial aircraft order total for the year to 321, nearly double the total for Airbus. A second major booking for the month came from Russian carrier Utair, which ordered 30 737 MAX aircraft April 7. The specific MAX variant remains unspecified but Russian media has reported that Utair CEO Andrey Martirosov said at the Moscow NAIS 2018 ...
