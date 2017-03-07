Boeing rolled out the first 737 MAX 9, the second variant of the re-engined 737, at its Renton, Washington facility March 7.

The 737 MAX 9, which is 138 ft. and 2 in. long, has a maximum capacity of 220 passengers and a range of 3,515 nm. The aircraft’s first flight is expected “in the coming weeks,” according to Boeing. The CFM International LEAP-1B-powered MAX 9’s debut comes just over 13 months after the MAX 8 achieved first flight.

The 737 MAX 8 is expected to enter service this summer with Norwegian Air Shuttle. Southwest Airlines, which placed the launch order for the 737 MAX, is expected to place its first MAX 8 into service Oct. 1.

The first 737 MAX 9 prototype “now begins system checks, fueling and engine runs on the flight line,” Boeing said. The 737 MAX 9 is scheduled to enter service in 2018.

Boeing has secured more than 3,600 orders for 737 MAX family aircraft from 83 customers, including more than 400 orders for the MAX 9.

