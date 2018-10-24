Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) saw revenues slip slightly to just less than $15.3 billion as delivery volume fell 12 units, to 190. This was primarily because of 737 production delays that have since been largely rectified, executives said. The company reiterated its full-year commercial delivery target of 800-815 aircraft. Deliveries through Sept. 30 totaled 568, up 14 year-over-year (YOY). The 3Q figure included 61 737 deliveries in September—a notable jump over ...