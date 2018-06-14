Airbus believes it has defined the blueprint for future new production lines and developed technology it can also apply to its legacy production systems now that it has opened the fourth A320/A320neo family final assembly line (FAL) in Hamburg. “This is a quantum leap for us,” Airbus SVP-A320 program Klaus Roewe told an audience at the Hamburg-Finkenwerder plant. Airbus Commercial Aircraft president Guillaume Faury added that Airbus is now “in the early ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Airbus: Fourth Hamburg A320 family FAL a ‘quantum leap’ in technology" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.