Airbus believes it has defined the blueprint for future new production lines and developed technology it can also apply to its legacy production systems now that it has opened the fourth A320/A320neo family final assembly line (FAL) in Hamburg. “This is a quantum leap for us,” Airbus SVP-A320 program Klaus Roewe told an audience at the Hamburg-Finkenwerder plant. Airbus Commercial Aircraft president Guillaume Faury added that Airbus is now “in the early ...