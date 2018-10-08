Airbus is completing its ongoing leadership transition by naming Guillaume Faury its new CEO. Faury was long tipped to be the favorite for the top position at Airbus. He will now replace Tom Enders in April 2019 after the next annual general assembly of the European aerospace group. The decision by the Airbus board of directors upholds a 16-month transition, making it hard for the company to move ahead with strategy decisions until Faury, 50, is officially in place. Enders, now 59, had ...