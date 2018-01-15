Airbus delivered a record 718 aircraft in 2017 and secured 1,109 total net orders, during a challenging year when up to 60 new-build aircraft were left on the tarmac because of engine delays.

The 718 deliveries included 558 A320 family aircraft (including 181 A320neos), 67 A330s, 78 A350s and 15 A380s, marking Airbus’ 15th consecutive year of production growth.

At year-end, the European manufacturer’s backlog stood at 7,265 aircraft, valued at $1.059 trillion at list prices, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5. In 2018, the airframer is aiming to hit 800 deliveries.

Boeing delivered 763 aircraft in 2017, exceeding the 718 delivered by Airbus, but the US manufacturer secured fewer net orders at 912 aircraft versus Airbus’ total of 1,109.

Summing up the 2017 orders and deliveries on a corporate webinar, Airbus Commercial Aircraft president Fabrice Brégier described 2017 as “quite a challenge.”

Technical problems with engines on the A320neo program meant that Airbus ended 2017 with 30 “gliders” on the ground in Toulouse and Hamburg. Bregier said this was down from a high of 60 grounded aircraft during the year and the remaining 30 should get engines “very soon.”

Pratt & Whitney’s PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) engine competes with CFM International’s LEAP-1A as the power source on Airbus’ A320neo family aircraft. In April, Pratt began a fleet-wide retrofit of its PW1100G GTF engines to combat technical issues that have affected operations.

This led to 181 A320neo deliveries, falling short of Airbus’ 200-aircraft target. “We have managed to catch up 73 Pratt & Whitney [powered] aircraft and 108 CFM [LEAP-1A-engined], so overall not a bright performance, but close to the target,” Bregier said.

From its four A320 family plants in Hamburg, Tianjin, Mobile and Toulouse, Airbus is aiming to produce 60 A320 family aircraft per month by mid-2019. At the moment, two thirds of production is ceos and the remainder is neos, but Bregier is aiming to flip these proportions in 2018.

He was quick to caveat that Airbus’ target to deliver 800 aircraft in 2018 will depend on Pratt & Whitney’s production ramp-up following the technical issues. “I have to flag the risk, because it is still real,” Bregier said. However, he said Pratt & Whitney has gone through its toughest time and he is confident that they will do everything possible to achieve their production ramp-up.

A330 deliveries were “stable” at 70 aircraft, and – after engine-related delays - the A330neo test program has now accumulated 230 flight hours.

After a rocky start because of cabin quality issues, Bregier said A350 deliveries rose from 49 in 2016 to 78 in 2017. Airbus is “well on track” to hit the A350 production target of 10 aircraft per month by the end of 2018. Amid recent challenges, Bregier is optimistic that the A350 program is set to become “very boring” in industrial ramp-up terms.

The A380 program is still dwindling with net orders of two cancellations for 2017. In 2017, Airbus delivered 15 A380s. This will drop to 12 in 2018, eight in 2019 and could fall to as few as six aircraft beyond that. The future of the program now hangs on further orders from Emirates.

Airbus COO customers John Leahy said Airbus ended the year with 55% net market share and 51% of list-price value. He claimed that Airbus has outsold Boeing in nine of the last 10 years, securing 53% of net orders.

Leahy acknowledged that Airbus’ widebodies sales in 2017 – which netted at just 21 A330s and 36 A350s - were weaker than Boeing’s, but he argued that “one year does not make a trend” and added that Airbus is hoping to finalize about three widebody deals over the next 30 to 60 days.

“We are well-positioned on widebodies and stunningly positioned on the single-aisle market,” he said, defending the A350-1000 as a good aircraft despite slower sales.

Leahy went on to voice his annoyance at suggestion that Airbus needs to react in the middle of the market segment. “We don’t need to take action on the middle of the market aircraft; we already have a middle of the market aircraft called the A321,” he said. “We are pretty relaxed right now. We don’t need to do anything. We believe the aircraft that we have at the moment are very good competitors.”

Airbus is increasing its list prices by 2% in 2018.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com