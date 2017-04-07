The Airbus A350-1000 (MSN065), the larger variant of the A350 slated to seat 366 passengers in a typical three-class configuration, has completed a series of noise tests in Morón, south of Spain, between March 27 and April 5.

The noise trials are part of its type certification flight test campaign, paving the way for “entry into service on schedule before year end,” Airbus said in a statement. The MSN065 test aircraft has been fitted with a passenger cabin.

According to Airbus, the aircraft, together with acoustic ground facilities around the Morón Air Force base, were equipped with instruments and sensors to measure external noise levels during takeoff and landing, as well as engine run-ups. The widebody is powered by Rolls-Royce XWB-97 engines.

“The latest generation Rolls-Royce engines, combined with state-of-the-art aerodynamics technologies, contribute to the A350-1000’s reduced noise footprint,” Airbus said. “Early results confirm the -1000 is very quiet, easily complying with external noise certification requirements with significant margins versus current applicable requirements (EASA CS-36 and FAA Part 36),” Airbus added. “Like its sister aircraft the -900, which is in service with 11 carriers worldwide, the A350-1000 will be a good neighbor to communities around airports.”

Three A350-1000 flight test aircraft (MSN059, MSN071 and MSN065) are flying in the intensive type certification campaign, “which is progressing as planned,” according to Airbus.

The first Airbus A350-1000, MSN59, completed its maiden flight from Blagnac in Toulouse Nov. 24.

Launch customer for the A350-1000 is Qatar Airways, which was also launch customer for the -900. To date, 12 customers from five continents have placed orders for a total of 211 A350-1000s, Airbus said.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com