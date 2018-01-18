Emirates chairman and CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Airbus COO-customers John Leahy at the order signing.
Airbus said it will continue to build the A380 for at least another decade following a commitment from Emirates Airline to add at least 20 aircraft to its backlog. After months of difficult negotiations and a clash at November’s Dubai Air Show, the airline Jan. 18 signed an MOU for an additional 36 aircraft. For Airbus, the deal is a breakthrough that secures A380 production at reduced, but sustainable rates. Earlier this week, Airbus sales chief John Leahy ...
