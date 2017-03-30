Latin American airlines will take delivery of 2,570 new passenger and freighter aircraft worth $350 billion over the 2016-2035 period, according to Airbus, which has slightly increased its forecast for 20-year demand in the region from 2,540 aircraft a year ago.

“Fueling this aircraft demand is Latin America’s passenger traffic growth, which is forecast to grow on par with the world average [of] 4.5% annually until 2035,” Airbus said in a statement. “This growth rate takes into account the 3.8% increase in traffic between Latin America and other continents as well as the 4.9% increase in Latin America’s domestic and intra-regional traffic in the next 20 years. Latin America’s middle classes will also play a role in prompting growth, reaching half a billion people by 2035, more than double the number in 2006.”

Despite recent economic problems in the region, Airbus president-Latin American and Caribbean Rafael Alonso said, “There’s no doubt that solid long-term growth is in store for Latin America, and we see single-aisle aircraft leading the demand.”

Alonso also predicted the rise of low-cost carriers (LCCs) in key Latin American markets during the 20-year forecast period, including in Colombia, Chile and Peru. “This business model will impact market dynamics in the years to come, especially in domestic and intra-regional travel,” he said.

Brazil alone will account for the majority of new aircraft demand in the region over the forecast period, requiring more than 1,400 aircraft by 2035, Airbus said. “This will be driven by an increase in Brazilians’ propensity to travel, predicted to double the amount of trips per capita, and the acceleration of traffic growth, which is forecasted to increase by 4.8% annually in the next 20 years, above the region’s and world’s rates,” Airbus said.

