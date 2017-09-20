Tianjin Airlines A330
Airbus has opened an A330 Completion and Delivery Center (C&DC) in Tianjin, China, to strengthen its expansion and strategic partnership with China. The first aircraft, an Airbus A330-200, was delivered to Tianjin Airlines, the carrier’s fourth of the type. Airbus COO and president of Commercial Aircraft Fabrice Brégier said, “Widebody aircraft completed in China is an Airbus and an industry first, which demonstrates our mutual commitment to a strong and growing ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Airbus A330 Tianjin completion center to strengthen China ties " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.