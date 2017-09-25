China Development Bank Leasing (CDB leasing) has finalized an order for 105 aircraft, comprising 45 Airbus and 60 Boeing aircraft.

CDB Aviation Lease Finance, part of China’s CDB Leasing, signed the MOUs with the manufacturers separately at the Paris Air Show in June.

The orders include 42 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, 10 737 MAX 10s, eight 787-9s, 30 Airbus A320neos and 15 of the larger A321neos.

The deal is worth a total of $12.6 billion at list prices.

The 60 Boeing aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between 2019 and 2024 while the 45 Airbus aircraft are expected from 2022-2024.