Nearly three years of contentious negotiations between ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines and its pilots may be nearing an end as the carrier’s flight deck crew prepares to vote on a tentative agreement (TA) for a new, five-year labor contract.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Spirit’s pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), will vote in February on a TA endorsed by leaders of Spirit’s ALPA unit. The contract would include “significant pay raises, job security provisions and improvements in retirement and insurance benefits,” ALPA said in a statement. The contract would last until March 1, 2023, according to ALPA.

The TA resulted from Jan. 8-12 talks in Herndon, Virginia, between ALPA and Spirit management—assisted by the US National Mediation Board (NMB)—that led to an agreement in principle. Spirit pilots had voted to authorize a strike if mediation failed.

A long-term contract ratified by Spirit’s more than 1,600 pilots would be a welcome development for the ULCC. Negotiations between the pilots and airline management, ongoing since 2015, became ugly in May 2017 when the airline accused flight deck crew of “a pervasive illegal work slowdown.” Flight cancellations the airline attributed to the alleged slowdown led to a chaotic situation in which police were called to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 8, 2017, to quell an uproar—featuring pushing and shoving near a Spirit check-in counter—by upset passengers.

ALPA said the TA, which will be voted on from Feb. 7-28, features an average 43% increase in pilot pay rates on the date of signing, which is expected March 1.

