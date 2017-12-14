SuperJet International (SJI) has named Stewart Cordner as SVP-commercial.

According to a company statement, he will be responsible for delivering on SSJ100 sales and expanding sales campaigns for the aircraft.

Cordner started his career in 1985 with British Aerospace. His experience has included manufacturing, MRO, customer support and—most recently—aircraft sales and asset management. He has worked for BAE Systems for more than 10 years and in 2010 founded the Cordner Aviation Group, specializing in aircraft trading and marketing consultancy services. During his career, he has also held various overseas positions in Latin America, the US, China and Europe. In October 2012, he joined Russia’s Ilyushin Finance Co. (IFC) as sales and marketing director.

In May 2017, SJI named Stefano Marazzani as CEO, succeeding Nazario Cauceglia who was appointed president and chairman of the board.

Venice, Italy-based SJI is in charge of marketing and sales of the SSJ100 aircraft and after-sales support and training for SSJ100 customers. The SSJ100 is designed and manufactured by Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co.

