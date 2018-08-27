Royal Schiphol Group, operator of Amsterdam Schiphol, has said that the two sides in an ongoing industrial dispute at the airport must get together “with extreme urgency” to avert a threatened 24-hour strike.

Two unions representing security staff have informed the Group that they intend to take industrial action Sept. 4, after failing to reach agreement with their third-party employers over improvements to salaries and working conditions.

The security staff have been staging brief, 15-minute stoppages over the past six weeks, said the FNV Security and CNV Professional unions, but these have failed to achieve any results.

In a statement announcing the Sept. 4 stoppage, FNV director Mohamed Gafki said the union had been in contact with the airport’s operators to alert them to the proposed withdrawal of labor, “because a 24-hour strike has consequences for the airport and air traffic. Agreements can now be made to arrange things properly. Travelers can be informed in time, tickets [can be] rebooked, flights cancelled, and so on.”

A Schiphol spokesperson told ATW Aug. 27 that it was still uncertain what the precise effect of a 24-hour walkout on the airport would be and it was studying several scenarios.

The airport was “considering its legal options with regard to the CNV and FNV trade union’s announcements.”

Gafki said that current duty rotas sometimes left security staff with insufficient time to recover between shifts. “As a result, absenteeism due to illness is much higher than average, which in turn increases the workload [on remaining staff]. Employees also want a decent wage increase of 3% now that substantial profits are being made. This has to start in 2018, but employers will only offer a salary increase from 2019 onwards.”

The airport said it was unfair that travelers had been affected in recent weeks by the dispute between staff and their employers. “A 24-hour work stoppage would impact over 200,000 passengers and airlines at Schiphol, who in effect create employment possibilities for the security industry.

“We want to stress the fact that trade unions and security company management teams need to reach an agreement with extreme urgency.”

