Ryanair said all 15 of its UK pilot bases had voted in secret ballot to accept pay increases of up to 20%, including London Stansted Airport, which had previously rejected the offer of improved pay, with the increases to be paid in its January payroll. The Dublin-based LCC has been scrambling to head off an employee-relations crisis, offering improved pay for pilots and taking the surprise step in December of changing its long-standing policy and agreeing to recognize unions, ...