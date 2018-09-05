Ryanair pilots who are members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) have voted unanimously in favor of a collective agreement, IALPA said.

The action marks a step forward in talks between the LCC and its Irish pilots, and opens up the possibility the carrier may not follow through with a threat to cut its Dublin-based fleet.

The dispute in Ireland is just part of the broader difficulties, including numerous strikes Ryanair has been facing in several European countries as it tries to put labor agreements in place with cabin crew and pilot unions. It only agreed to recognize unions in December, as a result of a flight cancellations crisis in September that brought workforce tensions to the fore.

“The proposed agreement, covering base transfers and command upgrades and related seniority principles, is the result of mediated talks between elected representatives of Ryanair pilots in Ireland who were supported by ICTU [Irish Congress of Trade Unions] and Forsa officials, and Ryanair management,” IALPA said. IALPA is a branch of the Forsa union.

Ryanair said it welcomed the “overwhelming vote” and added: “We will now bring this agreement to our board and will ask them to reconsider their decision to rebase six aircraft away from Dublin this winter. We expect that the board will meet to discuss this welcome development in the coming days.”

In July, Ryanair had warned it would cut its Dublin-based fleet from 30 to 24 aircraft for winter 2018 because of rapid growth at its Polish charter airline and a downturn in forward bookings and air fares in Ireland, partly caused by strikes, a move described as “provocative” by the union at the time.

The IALPA members were consulted on the tentative agreement through a secret ballot launched Aug. 24 when 100% of pilots agreed the proposal was a first step toward providing transparency and fairness for Ryanair pilots while also helping the LCC to recruit and retain pilots, IALPA said.

The seniority agreement will set out how seniority is determined and allow every pilot to see his or her position relative to others on the seniority list, IALPA said, as well as giving them greater choice.

Pilots will be able to bid for vacancies for promotion, base transfer or leave with pilots indicating their preference and vacancies filled based on the seniority agreement. “One pilot may choose to prioritize a base transfer over promotion, while another may opt to accept promotion in a less desirable base to achieve career progression. Pilots can now exercise control over their careers rather than management exercising sole control with no regard for the needs of the pilot or their families,” the union said.

IALPA spokesman Joe May said: “While our members fully respect Ryanair’s operational model, they no longer accept the company’s highly problematic employment model. After decades of declining terms and conditions, pilots in Ryanair have now firmly found a unified voice. When pilots are treated fairly and transparently by an airline, they will be motivated to contribute to their airline’s success, stay at the company and make their career with that airline.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk