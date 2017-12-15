Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Irish LCC Ryanair has agreed to recognize pilot unions in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal, bowing to pressure and changing its long-standing policy of negotiating directly with internal employee committees. The airline acted in a bid to avoid strikes and disruption during the year-end holidays and ease ongoing conflicts with its staff. Long-standing tensions between Ryanair and its pilots came into focus in September when mishandling of the budget carrier’s ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ryanair to recognize unions in a bid to avert strikes" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.